DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins worked together with Global Empowerment Mission volunteers to pack supplies for Venezuelan earthquake victims.

Both players and staff worked together at the GEM headquarters in Doral to prepare supplies as the South American country continues to recover from the devastating earthquakes last month.

“This is the least we can do. I think we can do more than just help, and just contribute as much as possible,” said Marlins player Otto López.

The Marlins will personally deliver donated items collected as part of the organization’s relief initiative.

“Within our own clubhouse and our organization, we have a number of Venezuelan players and staff, they’ve been affected by this tragedy, and the greater Miami area, there’s a high number of Venezuelans in our population that have been affected, so this is something that feels easy to step up and try to do anything you can to try to help those in need,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

The team has also donated $100,000 to GEM to continue helping with their emergency response to the catastrophe.

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