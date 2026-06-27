ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Meyer gave up two hits in seven innings, leading the Miami Marlins over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night to improve his record to 9-0.

The Marlins scored two runs in the eighth when Graham Pauley and Kyle Stowers each drove in a run. Jakob Marsee’s two-out single off Max Rajcic in the ninth scored the final two runs.

Miami has won seven of its last eight games and is 17-5 this month. The Cardinals have lost six of their last eight.

Meyer, who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the start, struck out five and walked two. One of the hits against him was a bunt.

Meyer remains the only qualified starter in the majors without a loss this season. He tied Livan Hernández (9-0 in 1997) for the best record to open a season in Marlins history.

The game was delayed by rain for 27 minutes.

Reliever George Soriano (3-2) gave up two runs.

St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy pitched six scoreless innings. He limited the Marlins to five hits with a walk and struck out four. In his previous start, he gave up five earned runs in five innings at Kansas City.

Miami broke the scoreless game in the eighth. Esteury Ruiz, who had two hits, led off with a single and stole second. Pauley hit a 0-2 fastball down the first-base line for a run-scoring double. Pauley was recalled prior to the game from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Two walks loaded the bases. Stowers hit a grounder to first. Alec Burleson touched first and then threw home. Pauley was called out but that was challenged and overturned.

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Neither team has announced a starter for Saturday’s game.