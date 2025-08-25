MIAMI (AP) — Jakob Marsee hit a bases-loaded triple and Eury Pérez pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to lead the Miami Marlins past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Sunday.

Eric Wagaman homered and scored twice for Miami, and Agustín Ramírez had an RBI single. Pérez (6-3) was charged with two runs in six-plus innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Lake Bachar inherited two runners from Pérez in the seventh and allowed Daulton Varsho’s three-run homer that pulled the AL East-leading Blue Jays to 4-3. Varsho, who struck out twice in two at-bats against Pérez, sent a 424-foot drive over the center-field wall for his 15th homer.

Ramírez’s run-scoring single against reliever Yariel Rodríguez in the bottom half made it 5-3.

The Blue Jays threatened in the eighth when Bachar issued two-out walks to Nathan Lukes and Bo Bichette. Ronny Henriquez relieved and retired pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a popup in the slugger’s first appearance of the series. Guerrero missed the previous four games because of hamstring inflammation.

Tyler Phillips pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Wagaman gave the Marlins their first lead of the series with his solo homer in the third. Marsee’s triple in the fifth extended it to 4-0.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (8-10) allowed four runs and seven hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Key moment

Before the game, retired second baseman Luis Castillo was inducted into the Marlins’ Hall of Fame. Castillo played 10 seasons for the Marlins and was a member of the club’s two World Series championship teams in 1997 and 2003.

Key stat

Marsee also doubled and scored a run. The rookie has 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs in 23 games since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 1.

Up next

RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.60 ERA) starts the opener of Toronto’s three-game home series against Minnesota on Monday. RHP Joe Ryan (12-6, 2.77) goes for the Twins.

RHP Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA) gets the ball when the Marlins begin a three-game home series against Atlanta on Monday. The Braves had not announced a scheduled starter.

