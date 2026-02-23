JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Graham Pauley’s bid to start at third base for the Miami Marlins is on hold due to right forearm tightness.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Pauley had an MRI on Monday morning and has been shut down pending the results.

Pauley is a left-hander hitter and the soreness is in his throwing arm.

Pauley was expected to compete with Connor Norby at third base but has not appeared in a spring game due to the persistent tightness in his forearm.

Pauley, 25, hit .224 with four homers in 161 at-bats as a rookie in 2025.

McCullough told MLB.com some discomfort at the start of spring training is not unusual for players. McCullough said Pauley’s forearm tightness “just didn’t get any better over the course of a couple days. … He’s going to be shut down from baseball until we get a clearer picture on what’s happening.”

