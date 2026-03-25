MIAMI (WSVN) - With opening day looming on Friday, the Miami Marlins have begun tightening their laces and tuning up their bats to start a brand new season against the Colorado Rockies.

Excitement was in the air at loanDepot Park as the 2026 Marlins ran through one of their last practice sessions before the regular season officially kicks into gear.

“We’re all really excited, I mean, you know, you wait all offseason for opening day pretty much. It’s right around the corner, you know, I felt like we had a good spring. A lot of guys staying healthy and ready to compete this year,” said Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley.

While they finished 2025 with a 79-83 record, the Marlins flashed massive potential, winning 13 of their final 17 games and just narrowly missing out on one of the National League Wild Card spots by four games.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Fish are on the hunt for consistency, with the team’s expectations soaring beyond just the front office.

“The message is the same. It’s each day, come out and prepare to win that day’s game and also keep your eye on what things are going to allow you to keep getting better as a player,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

Injuries, roster shuffling and any other coming April unknowns are no concern inside the dugout for the Fish.

“No one here or anywhere else is gonna ever feel sorry for your play or your current situation. Over the course of the season, things happen and so, I love the group that we have here, I love what they’re about,” said McCullough.

As the last couple of days of the offseason finally come to an end, the Marlins have kept their message simple: the talk is over; it’s time to swing those bats and prove it.

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