JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — The Miami Marlins’ full roster took the field for the first time during spring training ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The alarm clock for the offseason rang as every Marlins player has now officially reported to Jupiter to begin warming up for a new season of baseball.

For many players, the alarm isn’t a precursor of returning to a job they hate each day but an opportunity to run out on the diamond and get right back to the grind.

“Yeah, I mean, I think when you love what you do, you’re itching to get back, and we love playing this game, so we’re just ready to be back together and enjoy this time we have together,” said Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee.

It was clear none of the Marlins were dragging their cleats to start the day, with optimism running high in the weeks leading up to the regular season.

“When it comes down to it, it’s a kids’ game, and we’re so grateful to do what we do and, man, just the built-in community that you have within these walls, it’s so special,” said Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers.

The Fish aren’t just looking to shake off the rust over spring training — they’re looking to set the tone for how Marlins baseball will look over the course of 162 regular-season games.

“We all want to succeed, we want to help the team win more than anything, and I think that’s a big part of our DNA as a big league team, and we’re just looking to pass that along and to keep playing that brand of baseball,” said Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said the energy to begin spring training is a promising sign, but they need to maintain it every day throughout the season.

“A lot of excitement for where guys have come in and how they look like and where they are, but also that this is just day one of a really long trek and journey that we’re starting as a team,” said McCullough.

From bullpen sessions to batting practice, every Marlins player said the vacation’s over, and the chase for the playoffs starts now.

The Marlins will face the Mets for their first spring training matchup on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.