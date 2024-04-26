MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins placed opening day starter Jesús Luzardo on the 15-day injured list Friday because of left elbow tightness.

Luzardo, who was scheduled to pitch the opener of Miami’s four-game series against Washington on Friday, first experienced discomfort during his routine throwing a day earlier. He underwent imaging tests and the results have not been disclosed.

“I felt just felt a little tight more than normal I guess you could say, a tightness I don’t feel normally have before a start,” Luzardo said. “It was more precautionary. I wanted to get ahead of it before something worse happened.”

Luzardo is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts. He had his best performance in his most recent start last Saturday, allowing two runs and three hits over six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

“I feel there is always concern, as a pitcher, whether it’s a shoulder or an elbow,” Luzardo said. “Like I said it’s something I’m not too worried about. I think it’s just a little stiffness. Hopefully it just gets to relax, miss a start or two and wishful thinking, get back to throwing in a couple of days.”

His injury is the latest setback for the Marlins’ rotation. Former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara and Eury Pérez both will miss the season after undergoing elbow surgery. Braxton Garrett has yet to pitch in the majors this year because of a left shoulder impingement but is close to returning after a minor league rehab outing Friday.

Miami rode its pitching staff to a playoff appearance last year, its first in a 162-game schedule since 2003. The Marlins entered Friday with an NL-worst 6-20 record.

Miami recalled right-hander Anthony Maldonado from Triple-A Jacksonville. Maldonado was set to start Friday against the Nationals in his major league debut.

