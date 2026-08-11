MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

Stowers left with hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning of Miami’s 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He grimaced as he rounded first after hitting a two-run single and was immediately replaced by pinch runner Leo Jimenez. Manager Clayton McCullough said Stowers would undergo further examination.

The Marlins recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville to fill Stowers’ spot on the active roster as they begin a six-game homestand. Miami begins a three-game series against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

It is Stowers’ second stint on the injured list this year after a right hamstring strain sidelined him the first few weeks of the season.

Stowers had a career-best year in 2025 when he recorded 115 hits, 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in 117 games, earning his first career All-Star nod before a left oblique strain sidelined him for the final stretch of the season. He is hitting .242 with a .789 on-base-plus-slugging mark and 16 home runs.

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