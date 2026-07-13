(WSVN) - The votes are in. The Miami Marlins will be represented by shortstop Otto López and starting pitcher Max Meyer during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

As the Marlins continue climbing the ranks of the NL East in a surprising season, fueled by a league-best 20-6 record in June, the Fish have two of their best performers taking the field in Philadelphia to represent the National League team in the All-Star Game for the first time in their careers.

López has been on fire from the plate, slashing opposing pitchers with a league-leading .334 batting average along with a .873 OPS. He’s also set a franchise record for most hits recorded before the All-Star Break with 127 to his name.

The chance to live out his childhood dream is one he won’t soon forget.

“The dreams that I have since I was a kid, I always dreamed to be an All-Star,” said López.

For López, this opportunity has been years in the making after being designated twice for assignment by two teams before the Marlins claimed him off of waivers in 2024.

“Nobody sees those things, when I was struggling to get in the big leagues, to get an opportunity and make me an All-Star today. It’s very meaningful,” said López.

The team’s second All-Star is right-hander Max Meyer.

Through the midway point of the season, Meyer has earned nine wins and set career highs in innings pitched and starts.

While he was given the nod to the All-Star team, he’s not expected to play, as the Fish say they plan to lean on his arm in the second half of the season for a potential playoff push.

Regardless of him taking the field for the special game, Meyer said it’s an honor to earn the selection for the first time.

“It’s pretty special. Just kind of looking back at my career, a lot of injuries. I’m glad that it doesn’t really feel like a personal award because I have so many staff members that are always pulling for me in the day-to-day stuff that just keeps me on the field,” said Meyer.

The Marlins don’t take their nominations for granted, acknowledging the tremendous work both players have put in to earn that honor.

“It’s a credit to them. I think you look at both guys, Otto has certainly had a phenomenal half, I mean, he’s set franchise records, he’s been leading Major League Baseball in hitting. Max Meyer, what he’s been able to do with the quality of his outings, the wins, the innings, the strikeouts, he’s been – he’s certainly deserving of that and we’re all very happy for those two. They’ve earned it,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

When López and Meyer take part in the 96th MLB All-Star Game, it will be the first time the Marlins have had two All-Star members on the same team since Luis Arráez and Jorge Soler did it in 2023.

You can catch live coverage for the All-Star Game beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WSVN Channel 7.

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