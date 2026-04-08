MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins invited a man and his family for a special night at the ballpark amid his ongoing battle with colon cancer.

Patrick Strain and his family are getting an unbelievable chance to unwind with a full day at loanDepot Park. Strain will cap off the day with the chance to take the field before the Marlins face off against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday evening,

“Everybody has a bucket list, right? This wouldn’t even be on my bucket list, it’s so special. I didn’t think I would ever, ever get the chance to throw a pitch at an MLB game,” said Strain.

He’s no stranger to sports, with plenty of professional experience on the golf course.

But for Wednesday’s game, he’s swapping his usual golf club for a baseball mitt.

He admitted to feeling nervous about the opportunity, but said it’ll be an unforgettable experience no matter how his pitch goes.

“I feel great about it! Either I’m going to be great or it’s gonna be embarrassingly awesome,” said Strain.

The father of two, Ethan and Harrison, said the exciting evening gives all of them a chance to relax from his strenuous battle against colon cancer.

“It’s been hard on everybody. My wife has been a rock star, kept the family going, it’s fun to be able to do stuff like this,” said Strain.

Sports has always been something that unites his family, with both of Strain’s sons playing football.

When Strain was younger, he even dabbled on the baseball diamond.

Now, he and his family are enjoying the opportunity to watch batting practice and catch a game in the tropical environment of Miami.

“It’s a chance for us to reconnect ’cause when you’re at home, stuff you have to do, whether it’s laundry or work or school, you miss a lot of stuff. You really see the personality of the kids come out on vacation,” said Strain.

No matter what the sport is, Strain and his family are just glad to be able to make memories together, with a little assist from the Marlins.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, several players from the team stopped by to greet them in the dugout and giving his kids some authentic gear.

“He’s been a warrior through this, and the kids, I’m so proud of them, like, three years of watching your dad do chemo every other week, it’s really tough and they are so strong,” said Melanie Strain, his wife.

As they continue on their journey, Wednesday’s vacation will be a bright spot they won’t ever forget.

“Treatment’s tough, but I’m a forever optimist, you know, I think it’s happening for a reason. It’s gonna bring us closer together and we’ll see where it goes,” said Strain.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

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