MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins infielder Connor Norby will open the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters Norby likely will miss about four weeks.

Norby, 24, batted .236 with a .294 on-base percentage, nine homers, 20 RBIs and three steals in 45 games for the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles last season.

He started 30 games at third base and 11 at second base.

