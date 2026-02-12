JUPITER. Fla. (WSVN) — The Miami Marlins are officially back! Pitchers and catchers reported to Jupiter to mark the start of spring training.

7News cameras were rolling as the team debuted its 2026 pitching rotation.

Following offseason changes with Edward Cabrera traded to the Chicago Cubs, and Ryan Weathers was dealt to the New York Yankees, the Marlins showed off their new era of players on the mound.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Marlins Manager Clayton McCullough, who is entering his second season, said pitching will once again be crucial for the team.

“Our pitchers and our ability to pitch at a very high level is going to be the backbone of our teams, and it will be the backbone of our success, this year and moving forward,” he said.

Leading the rotation will be Sandy Alcantara and Yuri Perez. They’ll be joined by left-hander Braxton Garrett, who is looking to be a starter.

Garrett missed the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but says he’s glad to be back.

“You know I missed the butterflies, missed a little bit of anxiety. Get ready to pitch,” he said. “It’s been a while, so feeling it for the first time again will be a lot of fun.”

Right-hander Max Meyer has also returned after missing the final three and a half months of the 2025 season after undergoing left hip surgery. He told 7News that the focus this spring is on gradually building strength.

“I kind of want to come in the spring, not 100% ready, and just kind of build my way up instead of starting all the way up and trying to maintain it the whole season. So it felt good today, everything looked good,” said Max Meyer.

Pitchers and catchers will work on the field through Monday, when the full roster is set to report to camp.

The team’s first spring training game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21, in Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets.

