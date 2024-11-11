MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins hired Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough on Monday as the club’s 17th manager.

McCullough, 44, was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 as their minor league field coordinator and had been the first-base coach on Dave Roberts’ staff since the 2021 season. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games last month to win their eighth World Series title.

“Following an incredible past few weeks, it is exciting to end the year by finding the right opportunity for me and my family,” McCullough said in a statement.

McCullough is a resident of Jupiter, Florida, north of Miami.

“We have called South Florida home for the last 10 years, and now I get to lead the Marlins franchise forward with a culture that is built on determination, focus, and care,” he said.

A former minor league catcher, McCullough was a manager in the Blue Jays’ minor league system for seven seasons. He McCullough led the club to winning records in six of those seven seasons.

He takes the job previously held by 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker, who parted ways with the team in September after just two season. The Marlins went 146-178 under Schumaker, who was hired in 2022.

“Throughout our process, his character, care for people and culture, passion for player development, and desire to win stood out and make him a perfect fit for our organization,” Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix said. “He has an impressive track record of success, building relationships, and bringing positive energy every day. It’s clear that Clayton’s values and vision align perfectly with ours, and we are ready to begin working on the next exciting chapter for our club.”

McCullough spent one college season at Vanderbilt before transferring to East Carolina University. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 22nd round in 2002 and played in their minor league system from 2002-2005.

The Marlins also considered former Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz and Will Venable, a former associate manager for Texas. Venable was hired by the Chicago White Sox as their manager on Oct. 30.

Miami opens on March 27 against Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.