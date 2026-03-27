MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s opening day in South Florida with the Miami Marlins eager to get the 2026 season started against the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series.

The smell of freshly made popcorn, the crack of the bat and the excited buzz of opening day returns to loanDepot Park, Friday night.

The Fish are looking forward to seeing fans back in the stands to start the franchise’s 33rd season.

“It’s an exciting day for fans, baseball, you know, us players and families, all of us alike, so, yeah, it’s great to see a packed house tonight and get this ball rolling,” said Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards.

The Marlins’ opponents, the Rockies, make a fitting matchup for opening day, as both franchises first joined the league together as expansion teams in 1993 — a fact some players were surprised to learn.

“I didn’t know that, so fun fact, so I guess you learn something new every day, right,” said Edwards.

More than three decades since then, both teams are led by entirely new generations of players and coaches, with both sides more than ready to write a new chapter and create their own legacies.

“They’re hungry just like we are. They wanna kind of change who they’ve been the last couple of years and we know that. We’re, like I said, trying to focus on us and handle our business and if we do that, I think good things will happen,” said Marlins second baseman Connor Norby.

With bright, sunny skies over South Florida, fans can expect the Fish to keep the roof open for Friday night’s game with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

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