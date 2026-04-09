MIAMI (WSVN) - The home of the Miami Marlins turned into a field of dreams for thousands of local students.

On Thursday, the baseball team along with Florida Power & Light teamed up to transform loanDepot Park into an interactive hub focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics for S.T.E.A.M Day.

Children from schools across South Florida participated in a range of hands-on activities and robotic demonstrations.

“When students can touch and interact with the same kind of technology shaping industries right now – they can connect education to real career,” said Andy Martinez, FPL External Affairs.

Some students also had the chance to take part in pre-game festivities on the field and to watch Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

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