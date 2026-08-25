MIAMI (WSVN) - One Marlins fan was committed to a theme at Monday night’s game.

The man was dressed as a hot dog, eating a hot dog and accompanied by his wiener dog, who was decked out in a Dolphins jersey.

The hot-dog eating trifecta was caught on camera at suring the game between the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

The Marlins lost to the Red Sox 4-to-2, but Miami fans looked like they enjoyed the game the most.

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