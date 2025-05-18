MIAMI (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer in his first game off the injured list and Liam Hicks added a two-run shot to back a strong start by Cal Quantrill, powering the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Quantrill (3-4) allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts for Miami, which improved to 12-13 at home with its first series victory since winning two of three against Cincinnati from April 21-23.

Lopez, who was on the 10-day IL with a sprained ankle since May 3, homered after Matt Mervis led off with a double and Eric Wagaman singled to put runners on the corners in the third inning off Rays starter Shane Baz (3-3).

Hicks’ two-run shot off Baz came in the sixth.

Ronny Henriquez, Jesus Tinoco, Calvin Faucher and Anthony Bender all pitched a scoreless inning to complete the victory for Miami.

Taylor Wells led off the third with a walk, stole second and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Yandy Díaz that Lopez mishandled at second base to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

Baz allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings. He has given up 21 runs and 30 hits in four starts in May covering 18 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Quantrill loaded the bases in the third with one out and one run in, but he retired Brandon Lowe on a lineout to center before getting Junior Caminero to hit into a double play.

Key stat

Henriquez allowed the only hit in four shutout innings by Miami’s bullpen.

Up next

Rays: RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-5, 3.93) starts Monday to begin a nine-game homestand with three against Houston. LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 6.23) makes his second start for the Astros.

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.52) starts Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the visiting Cubs.

