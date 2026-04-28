LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Tucker singled in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Monday night in the series opener.

It was Tucker’s only hit of the game after starting 0 for 4.

Jake Eder (1-0) earned his first major league victory, allowing one hit in one inning of relief.

The Dodgers improved to 3-7 when trailing after seven innings.

Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks (0-2) walked Andy Pages and he scored on Shohei Ohtani’s ground-rule double in the ninth, pulling the Dodgers to 4-3. Pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing walked and Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked to load the bases before Tyler Phillips replaced Fairbanks, who appeared to have a physical issue.

Phillips struck out Will Smith, leaving the Dodgers down to their last out. Tucker singled to center, scoring Ohtani and Rushing.

Liam Hicks gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer off World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the fifth.

Facing an 0-2 count, Hicks connected on a 92-mph splitter with two outs in the fifth that landed in the lower right-field seats, scoring Jakob Marsee and Xavier Edwards, who both walked.

Yamamoto gave up four runs and five hits over five innings in his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander struck out four and walked a season-high four. His streak of five consecutive quality starts to open the season ended.

Marlins starter Chris Paddack allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He struck out one.

Down 4-2, the Dodgers left the bases loaded in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Alex Call and Ohtani singled and Freeman walked before Smith grounded out against reliever Andrew Nardi to end the inning.

The Marlins trailed 2-1 when Otto Lopez scored on shortstop Hyeseong Kim’s fielding error in the fourth.

The Dodgers led 2-0 in the first. Teoscar Hernández’s two-out RBI single scored Ohtani and Freeman, who singled back-to-back to open the inning.

Up next

Marlins RHP Janson Junk (1-2, 3.67 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.38).

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