CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez became Cleveland’s leader in multihome run games with a drive to right field in the eighth inning as the Guardians defeated the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ramírez had three hits and Kyle Manzardo also went deep as the Guardians won for the sixth time in seven games.

Ramírez, who snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a solo shot in the first inning, lined a cutter from Calvin Faucher (3-3) just over the wall in right field with one out in the eighth to put Cleveland back on top.

It was the 27th multihomer game of Ramírez’s 13-year majors career, surpassing Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Albert Belle for the franchise lead. It was also his second this season.

Cade Smith (5-4) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Miami tied it with three runs in the fifth. Dane Myers had an RBI base hit to left-center and Otto Lopez scored on a throwing error by Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan, which moved Myers to third. Heriberto Hernández then doubled down the left-field line to drive in Myers.

Key moment

Eric Wagaman tried to score from second base on Agustín Ramírez’s base hit in the sixth inning, but Kwan made a great throw from left field and Bo Naylor made the tag at home for the out. It was Kwan’s MLB-leading 11th outfield assist of the season.

Key stat

Cleveland grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on home runs by Ramírez and Manzardo. It was the seventh time this season the Guardians have had back-to-back homers. Manzardo has gone deep three times in two games.

Up next

Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams (7-4, 3.17 ERA) goes for the first time since being two outs away from a no-hitter on Aug. 6 at the Mets. Miami will go with RHP Eury Perez (4-3, 3.25 ERA).

