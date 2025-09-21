ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Troy Johnston and Connor Norby hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs in the sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Johnston also had an RBI single for the Marlins (75-80), who have won five consecutive games and 10 of their last 13.

Rookie Cade Gibson (4-5) pitched two innings to earn the win. Calvin Faucher’s 15th save came despite allowing a leadoff homer to Kyle Higashioka in the ninth. Faucher left runners on second and third.

The Rangers (79-76) have dropped six straight, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

Johnston pulled a first-pitch curve by rookie Jack Leiter (9-10) just over the right-field fence to snap a 2-all tie. Norby then pulled a 1-0 slider just over the left-field wall.

Marlins rookie starter Adam Mazur gave up the two runs in four innings in his sixth try for his first win this season.

Eric Wagman hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Marlins to score Norby.

Three of Texas’ eight hits came in the third, including consecutive RBI singles by Alejandro Osuna and Rowdy Tellez.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the eighth inning after arguing with plate umpire Cody Freeman.

Key moment

Johnston’s first-pitch homer came after Leiter retired the first two batters of the sixth on seven pitches.

Key stat

The Marlins are 39-38 on the road (36-42 at home) as they try to finish with a winning road record for the third time in franchise history.

Up next

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (7-5, 4.40 ERA) will start Sunday afternoon’s series finale. The Rangers didn’t name a Sunday starter before Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.