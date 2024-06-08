MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, Bryan De La Cruz and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers in the third and the Miami Marlins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night.

Jake Burger hit a two-out double off Cleveland reliever Cade Smith (3-1) and scored on Chisholm’s grounder to center field to end the Marlins’ four-game losing streak.

“I was looking for a good pitch that I could get a base hit off, didn’t try to do too much,” Chisholm said. “Lately, I haven’t been swinging great so I was just trying to do my job and get a base hit.”

Tanner Scott (5-4) got the final five outs to complete Miami’s first June victory.

“It’s a tough team to defend against because they have speed and put the ball in play,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said about the AL Central-leading Guardians. “You have to play clean baseball to win that game. And tonight we did.”

Rookie Brayan Rocchio hit his first career homer for the Guardians.

Cleveland threatened in the eighth when Daniel Schneeman led off with a triple and Tyler Freeman drew a one-out walk against Calvin Faucher. Scott relieved Faucher and retired José Ramirez on a fly to right fielder Dane Myers, who then threw out Schneeman at the plate.

“I tried to do my best to get behind it and make a strong throw,” Myers said. “Glad it worked out.”

A converted pitcher, Myers had gone hitless in three at-bats before his throw and catcher Nick Fortes’ tag that kept the game tied.

“I got a decent arm, I think everybody knows I used to pitch,” Myers said. “I had a tough day at the plate. Like I said when I first got here, I just want to help the team win however I can. Defensively – that’s how it was tonight.”

Miami starter Ryan Weathers left because of left index finger soreness with one out in the third after allowing Rocchio’s two-run homer. Weathers gave up four hits and struck out three.

De La Cruz and Bell tied it with the consecutive homers off Guardians starter Logan Allen in the bottom half.

Allen completed six innings of two-run ball. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked three and struck out three.

“I thought Logan threw the ball great,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He gave up the two homers. Outside of that, he really kept them off balance. Six strong innings. Really outstanding for him.”

The Marlins placed infielder Tim Anderson on the bereavement list and infielder Otto López on the paternity list and recalled infielders Tristan Gray and Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Catcher Bo Naylor (left shoulder soreness) didn’t play but was available as a reserve. Kansas City’s MJ Melendez collided with Naylor on a play at the plate in the sixth inning of their game Thursday. Naylor was pinch hit for in the bottom of the inning.

Marlins: RHP JT Chargois (neck spasms) is scheduled for his third rehab appearance with Jacksonville on Sunday after outings on Wednesday and Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ben Lively (5-2, 2.84) was set to Saturday for the Guardians. The Marlins have not announced a starter.

