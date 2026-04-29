LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janson Junk scattered three hits over six scoreless innings in outdueling Shohei Ohtani, and the Miami Marlins edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 to snap a three-game skid Tuesday night.

It was the first time since July that Junk (2-2) threw six shutout innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Ohtani (2-1) started on the mound without being in the Dodgers’ batting order for the second time in three weeks. The two-way superstar gave up two runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked three while pitching on five days’ rest for the first time this season.

Tyler Phillips worked the ninth to earn his second save, one night after blowing one.

The Dodgers closed to 2-1 on Will Smith’s RBI single off Michael Petersen in the eighth. Freddie Freeman singled and moved to third on Smith’s base hit to right field. Kyle Tucker popped out to shortstop and Max Muncy weakly grounded out to first against John King to end the threat.

Miami extended its lead to 2-0 on Kyle Stowers’ two-out RBI single in the fifth.

The Marlins led 1-0 on Owen Caissie’s sacrifice fly in the second that scored Agustín Ramírez, who got hit by a pitch from Ohtani. Ramírez stole second and was safe at third on Ohtani’s throwing error.

Plate umpire Clint Vondrak got struck in the lower part of his mask by a pitch from Blake Treinen in the eighth. It knocked his mask off and, after being checked, he remained in the game.

Marlins catcher Liam Hicks was a late scratch because of illness.

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.05 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.45) on Wednesday in the series finale.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.