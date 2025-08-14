CLEVELAND (AP) — Jakob Marsee hit two home runs, doubled and drove in seven runs, Graham Pauley and Xavier Edwards also homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Cleveland Guardians 13-4 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Marsee went 4 of 5 with a a double and each of his RBIs came with two outs. The rookie hit a a three-run shot in the first inning and a two-run homer off Guardians reliever Kolby Allard (2-2) that made it 6-4 in the fifth.

Eury Pérez (5-3) allowed four runs on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Edwards led off the game with a home run and Agustín Ramírez capped the scoring with a two-run single in the seventh.

Edwards extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting .447 in that span.

Steven Kwan hit a homer in the first. Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch with two out in the fourth, C.J. Kayfus singled and stole second base before Gabriel Arias hit a three-run home run to tie it at 4-4.

Key moment

Pauley hit a solo homer, Kyle Stowers added an RBI single and scored on a ground-rule double by Liam Hicks before Marsee hit a two-run double in the sixth to make it 11-4.

Key stat

Marsee, a 24-year-old center fielder, went into the contest with one home run and six RBIs in 12 games this season.

Up next

Edward Cabrera (6-5, 3.08 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Thursday for the Marlins against Tanner Bibee (8-9, 4.60) in the finale of a three-game series.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox