CINCINNATI (AP) — Heriberto Hernández and Javier Sanoja hit home runs late in the game to lift the Miami Marlins over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Hernández hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season to make it 1-0 with two out in the eighth. Agustín Ramírez reached on a throwing error by Elly De La Cruz, Xavier Edwards singled, and Sanoja walked to load the bases.

Griffin Conine took ball four, which Reds catcher Jose Trevino challenged, but the call was confirmed and Ramírez scored from third.

Ramírez added a double in the ninth, which was followed by Sanoja’s three-run homer to make it 7-1.

Reliever Josh Ekness (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Eury Pérez pitched the first six innings and allowed two hits. He walked five and struck out five.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson hit his 12th home run of the year for Cincinnati.

Reds reliever Tejay Antone (2-2) gave up two hits and two runs, one earned. Starter Nick Lodolo pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits, striking out two and walking two.

Up next

Marlins RHP Janson Junk (6-7, 4.41 ERA) starts against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez (15-4, 2.54) on Monday in Philadelphia.

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (4-8, 5.15) starts Monday to kickoff a home series against St. Louis. The Cardinals haven’t announced their starter.

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