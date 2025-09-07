MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Brandon Marsh doubled twice and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Saturday.

Jesús Luzardo struck out eight over six innings of two-run ball for the NL East-leading Phillies. Luzardo (13-6) allowed five hits and walked four.

Phillies star slugger Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-3 and was hit twice. Schwarber remains at 49 homers since he went deep four times against Atlanta on Aug. 28. He hit a drive to the warning track in the ninth that was caught by centerfielder Jakob Marsee.

After winning three of four at the New York Mets Aug. 28-31, the Marlins have lost five straight.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto threw out Agustín Ramírez and Maximo Acosta on unsuccessful stolen base attempts in the first and seventh.

Harper gave the Phillies a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first. He drove a fastball from Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara over the wall in center for his 24th home run.

Philadelphia padded the lead in the fourth on Harrison Bader’s run-scoring single and Bryson Stott’s sacrifice fly.

Miami narrowed the deficit in the bottom half, when Eric Wagaman doubled and Javier Sanoja added an RBI infield single.

David Robertson and Matt Strahm followed Luzardo with scoreless innings each before Jhoan Duran closed for his 27th save.

Alcantara (8-12) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.

Key moment

After he issued walks to Wagaman and Sanoja, Luzardo ended his outing by retiring Troy Johnston on a flyout for the third out in the sixth.

Key stat

Harper has 33 RBIs over his last 50 games.

Up next

RHP Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.92 ERA) will start the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.