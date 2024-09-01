SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Griffin Conine hit his first career home run and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday night.

Conine, the son of longtime Marlins stalwart Jeff Conine, made his major league debut Monday and got his first hit Tuesday. His first homer was a two-run shot off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, when he ripped a fastball up in the zone from Giants starter Mason Black to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

Black threw Conine all fastballs in that at-bat, and he hooked the fifth one — clocked at 92 mph — just fair. The ball would have been a homer in just two big league ballparks: Oracle Park and Fenway Park.

“I couldn’t hear anything, and I heard everything at the same time,” Conine said of his emotions when rounding the bases. “I felt like I was floating. It was a dream-like scenario. I’m just trying to replay it in my mind.”

The 27-year-old Conine got the souvenir ball back from the fan who retrieved it in exchange for a bat, a photo and a ball. It had a yellow mark on it from hitting the foul pole, already encased in a glass box.

He had a text waiting for him from his dad — who didn’t make the trip to San Francisco — that read, “Call me.”

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Conine is making the most of his opportunity.

“The guy works his tail off,” Schumaker said. “So it’s not surprising when all the hard work is equaling good luck. I love the demeanor. I love the work ethic. All that stuff is contagious.”

Michael Conforto homered in the eighth for the Giants to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Calvin Faucher retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

San Francisco (68-69) remained 6 1/2 games out of a National League playoff spot, with four teams to climb over.

Connor Norby, who had his 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday, launched a solo homer in the sixth to put the NL-worst Marlins up 3-1 after the Giants scored a run in the fifth.

Miami added an insurance run in the seventh to make it 4-2 when Otto Lopez scored on a groundout by David Hensley. Lopez led off with a walk, stole second after an umpire ruled that shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald didn’t give him a proper sliding lane, and went to third on a groundball with one out.

“I don’t know how you make that call if it doesn’t affect the play,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s one thing to be sliding into his foot when he’s obstructing the runner. He didn’t.”

Schumaker, meanwhile, contended the umpires “got it right.”

Edward Cabrera (3-6), who lost his previous three starts, held the Giants to one earned run in five-plus innings.

“Their guy is pretty good,” Melvin said. “I know his numbers don’t look good. But when he’s on, he throws the ball. He’s a really good pitcher.”

Fitzgerald had an RBI single in the sixth that trimmed it to 3-2.

Black (0-2) allowed two runs in five innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: LHP Jonathan Bermúdez was designated for assignment.

Giants: RHP Austin Warren and C Andrew Knapp were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, and Black was recalled to make Saturday’s start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Vidal Bruján (right shoulder sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He had been dealing with the injury since spring training and re-aggravated it on Friday. … INF José Devers, the cousin of Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (left hamstring), who was placed on the injured list last Sunday, played catch.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the series finale Sunday. Darren McCaughan (0-0, 8.62), selected off waivers by the Marlins in July, is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start.

