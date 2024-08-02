FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft and money laundering after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from a former Florida Marlins player and his wife.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Lonnie Moss, a friend of Todd and Marci Hollandsworth, convinced them to invest $325,000 in 2022 with the promise of a $12.5 million return.

The money never materialized, prompting Todd to report the fraud to police and file a lawsuit against Moss.

Hollandsworth, a member of the 2003 Florida Marlins World Series team, retired from baseball in 2006 and later worked as a broadcaster for several MLB teams.

