MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García announced his retirement Monday following 13 major league seasons, including three with the Miami Marlins.

García, 34, did not play again after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on June 4, 2024. The outfielder signed a $53 million, four-year deal as a free agent in December 2021, but couldn’t match the production he enjoyed with Milwaukee in 2021, when he hit .262 and set career highs with 29 home runs and 86 RBIs.

García, a native of Venezuela, had multiple stints on the injured list in his three seasons with the Marlins. He hit .185 in only 37 games in 2023 and .240 in 18 games before his release the following year. He missed the 2025 season.

In announcing his retirement on social media, García wrote: “Thank you to God for the blessing of fulfilling my childhood dream — of playing baseball at its highest level. To my family: my eternal gratitude for your unconditional love, constant support, and sacrifices that made every step of this journey possible.”

García made his major league debut with Detroit in 2012. He made the AL All-Star team as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017, when he hit .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs.

For his career, García batted .263 with 140 home runs and a .733 OPS.

