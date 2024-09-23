MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins, Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue have teamed up to produce a co-branded Farm Share that will transport food across Florida.

After four years in a row of partnership, the Miami Marlins hit a home run once again when it comes to a meal mission.

The Farm Share is a 53-foot mobile cooler that transports fresh produce and perishable food. It hauls an average of 415,000 pounds of food a month to assist those battling food security in South Florida and across the state.

The kick-off drive-through food distribution event took place at the Loan-Depot Park at Center Field Garage in Miami on Monday.

Officials said ball games are fun, but serving the people is what matters most.

“We host 81 baseball games as a community entity,” said Miami Marlins Chief Commercial Officer David Oxfeld. “But making sure that we get into the community to take care of those in need is one of the most important things to the Miami Marlins organization.”

As part of the organization’s efforts to celebrate and honor Hispanic Heritage Month, 1,000 families from the local neighborhood were given essentials such as milk, chicken and bread.

Officials aim to serve five million meals across the state over the next year.

