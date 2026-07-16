(WSVN) - The Miami Marlins introduced their first-round pick, Jacob Lombard, on Thursday.

Lombard, who plays shortstop, was selected 14th overall in the first round and officially signed with the Marlins.

The first-round pick previously played for Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest.

He becomes the third member of his family, following his father, MLB veteran George Lombard Sr., and his brother, New York Yankees’ top prospect George Lombard Jr., to be drafted in the second round or higher.

Lombard said he’s ecstatic to begin his professional career with his hometown team.

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