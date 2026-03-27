MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans filled the stadium to watch the Miami Marlins open up their 2026 season with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park.

The smell of freshly made popcorn, the crack of the bat and the excited buzz of opening day returns to loanDepot Park, Friday night.

As fans filtered into the stadium before the game, they shared their excitement to catch the start of the franchise’s 33rd season.

“I’m super happy to be here, it’s opening. There’s nothing, greater feeling in the world than taking your son to opening day,” said Marlins fan Zach Lieberman.

Hope ran high in the stands, with the energy that opening day brings for an energized fanbase.

“Baseball’s back. It’s busier than ever and we’re excited to be here,” said Zach.

“Really cool because it’s my favorite sport to play,” said Marlins fan Jack Lieberman.

That same energy is running through the Marlins’ front office.

“For me every year, opening day, I get this nervous energy. This positive, this optimism, this hope and this excitement,” said Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix. “I have that maybe more than ever this year.”

Inside the dugout, the Fighting Fish were also feeling that energy, with joy at being back out on the field and welcoming their fans back to the park.

“It’s an exciting day for fans, baseball, you know, us players and families, all of us alike, so, yeah, it’s great to see a packed house tonight and get this ball rolling,” said Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards.

“This is why I say it’s a good opportunity , I’m excited for that,” said Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez.

The Marlins’ opponents, the Rockies, make a fitting matchup for opening day, as both franchises first joined the league together as expansion teams in 1993 — a fact some players were surprised to learn.

“I didn’t know that, so fun fact, so I guess you learn something new every day, right,” said Edwards.

More than three decades since then, both teams are led by entirely new generations of players and coaches, with both sides more than ready to write a new chapter and create their own legacies.

“They’re hungry just like we are. They wanna kind of change who they’ve been the last couple of years and we know that. We’re, like I said, trying to focus on us and handle our business and if we do that, I think good things will happen,” said Marlins second baseman Connor Norby.

Some fans are hoping Friday’s strong show of support will help the Fish jump to a quick start after securing their first win of the season against the Rockies.

“This is what it’s all about, you know, the whole city is showing up and that’s what the team needs: support from the 305,” said Marlins fan Rafael Martinez.

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