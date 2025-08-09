ATLANTA (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 11 and allowed two hits in eight innings, Xavier Edwards went 3 for 5 with an RBI and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Friday night.

Cabrera (6-5), in his 20th start of the season, did not allow a run until Jurickson Profar’s homer in the sixth inning. Cabrera struck out the side in the eighth.

Edwards singled up the middle in the third, scoring to score Dane Myers for a 1-0 lead. Edwards had his 34th multi-hit game.

Rookies Jakob Marsee and Troy Johnston added RBI hits in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Marsee doubled down the left field line and Johnston singled up the middle.

Heriberto Hernandez, another rookie, hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth for his seventh of the season.

Bryce Elder (4-9) allowed five earned runs and seven hits in six innings. Dylan Dodd struck out four in three innings of relief.

Marcell Ozuna, who had a go-ahead RBI in the seventh on Thursday, went 0 for 4.

Key moment

Both of Miami’s walks — Myers in the third and Kyle Stowers in the fifth — came in to score.

Key stat

Miami entered having lost 17 of its last 21 games at Truist Park. The Braves came into the game 112-62 (.644) against the Marlins, including an 8-6 victory on Thursday in the series opener.

Up next

The Braves and Marlins continue a five-game, four-day series with a day-night split doubleheader on Saturday as a makeup from a rainout on April 6. Atlanta RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 1.59) will pitch Game 1, while Miami has not announced a starter. Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 6.44) is scheduled to make his second start against Atlanta this season versus RHP Eric Fedde (3-12, 5.32) in Game 2.

