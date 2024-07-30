PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to add slugger Josh Bell in a deal with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the deal, fortifying their lineup ahead of the trade deadline after an injury to first baseman Christian Walker.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return.

Bell is in the second season of a $33 million, two-year deal he signed with Cleveland, which traded him to Miami at the 2023 trade deadline. He’s due about $5.4 million for the remainder of this season and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Bell could be a stopgap for the D-backs if Walker misses much time. The Gold Glove first baseman left Monday’s game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness, but it’s unclear if he’ll need to go on the injured list.

Bell was a 2019 All-Star with the Pirates and has hit 166 homers.

