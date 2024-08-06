MIAMI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the youngest Cincinnati player with four extra-base hits in a game since at least 1901 and the Reds overcame Jesús Sánchez’s 480-foot home run, the longest in the major league this season, in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Nick Martinez (6-5) pitched five scoreless innings to win on his 34th birthday in his first start since May 22.

De La Cruz entered in an 0-for-13 slide and put Cincinnati ahead with a two-run homer off Roddery Muñoz (2-6) in the first inning. He doubled in the fourth and sixth innings and hit a solo homer in the eighth against Shaun Anderson, his 20th home run this season. De La Cruz has three multihomer games, including two this season.

It was the 20th four-extra-base hit game by a Reds player since 1901 and at 22 years, 207 days De La Cruz became the youngest Cincinnati player to accomplish the feat since then.

De La Cruz has a major league-leading 57 steals and joined Hall of Famer Joe Morgan and Eric Davis as the only Reds with 20 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. De La Cruz has four homers against Miami this year.

Sánchez drove a changeup from Jakob Junis into the right-center field upper deck in the sixth. The drive outdistanced a 478-foot homer by San Francisco’s Jorge Soler at San Francisco on July 21.

Ty France had three hits, including his first homer since he was acquired from Seattle on July 30, and Noelvi Marté also went deep for the Reds.

Martinez, who had been pitching out of the bullpen, allowed four hits, struck out five and walked none in a 70-pitch in outing.

Xavier Edwards singled twice for the Marlins, extending his on base games streak to 22.

Muñoz gave up six runs — four earned — seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Matt McClain (rib cage stress reaction) has not been scheduled for rehab games, manager David Bell said.

Marlins: C Nick Fortes left after singling in the seventh inning and limping when he reached first base.

UP NEXT

LHP Nick Lodolo (8-4, 3.99) will start the second game of the series for the Reds on Tuesday while the Marlins will go with RHP Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81).

