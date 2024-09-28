ORONTO (AP) — Dane Myers hit a three-run homer and finished with a career-high five RBIs, Griffin Conine had three hits and an RBI and the Miami Marlins claimed a series against Toronto for the first time since 2009 with an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Miami’s Jesús Sánchez scored three runs for the second straight game. Xzavion Curry (2-2) allowed one run and two hits in five innings in his first start with Miami, which won its third straight game.

Darren McCaughan pitched the final four innings and earned his second save in two chances.

Miami had been winless in its past eight series against Toronto, losing six and splitting two. The Marlins swept a three-game road series against the Blue Jays in June 2009.

Bench coach Luis Urueta managed the Marlins in the next-to-last game of the season after manager Skip Schumaker returned home to California because of a family medical issue. Urueta will also handle Sunday’s season finale.

Nathan Lukes hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays — a solo shot in the first inning — but Toronto lost for the ninth time in 11 games. The Blue Jays are 7-16 in September.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4 with a strikeout and remains one hit shy of 200.

Blue Jays starter Yariel Rodríguez (1-8) wrapped up his rookie season by losing his fifth straight decision. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed three runs and four hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Both of Rodríguez’s walks came in the first, and both scored on two-out, RBI hits by Jonah Bride and Conine.

Lukes cut the deficit in half by homering off Curry in the bottom of the inning, but Miami added three more in the sixth. Myers hit a bases-loaded double off the top of the right field wall that chased reliever Brendon Little before Jhonny Pereda added an RBI single off Erik Swanson.

Myers homered off Génesis Cabrera in the eighth, his third of the season.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled RHP Nick Robertson from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned LHP Easton Lucas to the Spring Training Complex.

UP NEXT

LHP Ryan Weathers (4-6, 3.81 ERA) is expected to start for Miami in Sunday’s season finale. The Blue Jays had not named a starter.

