MIAMI (AP) — Dane Myers had a go-ahead two run homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Myers’ 420-foot drive off White Sox reliever Michael Soroka (0-9), his second homer of the season, erased a 3-2 deficit and scored Jake Burger, who had reached on a leadoff walk.

Xavier Edwards singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five game skid and improved to 31-58, next to last in the MLB.

Huascar Brazoban (1-1) struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief. A.J. Puk got three outs in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

The White Sox got consecutive RBI doubles by Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn and took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. But Chicago, which has the worst record in the majors at 26-65, was held hitless the rest of the way and struck out a total of 13 times.

Luis Robert Jr. put Chicago on the board early against Marlins starter Yonny Chirinos with a run-scoring RBI fielder’s choice in the first.

The Marlins got to 3-1 on Myers’ RBI single in the bottom of the third and made Chicago starter Garrett Crochet throw 44 pitches in the fourth, when Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring single.

Crochet’s 93-pitch outing ended after he retired Jake Burger on a pop out to close the fourth. The 25-year-old left-hander gave up two runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Chirinos allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. The 30-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) is working out with the club in Miami, but has not been cleared to throw. … 1B Josh Bell had the day off.

UP NEXT

RHP Jonathon Cannon (1-2, 4.62 ERA) will start the series finale for the White Sox on Sunday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 7.17).

