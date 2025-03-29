MIAMI (AP) — Oneil Cruz hit a two-run home run, Andrew McCutchen added an RBI double, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Friday night.

Cruz walked to lead off the fourth inning, stole second base and advanced to third on an error. Joey Bart walked before Andrew McCutcheon hit a double to left, driving in Cruz. Bart scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Frazier to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

David Bednar came on to pitch for the Pirates in the bottom of the ninth and walked Matt Mervis before Otto Lopez hit a two-run home run to make it a one-run game. Bednar got consecutive groundouts before striking out Hill to end it.

Frazier made his first start for the Pirates since July 25, 2021, filling in at second base for Nick Gonzales (ankle), who was put on the 10-day IL earlier Friday.

Derek Hill scored on a double to right by Graham Pauley in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-1.

Miami’s Liam Hicks made his first MLB start at catcher. The 25-year-old was the second pick in the Rule 5 draft in December.

Key moment

Tommy Pham reached on an error and stole second base before Cruz hit a line drive down the line in left that slipped just inside the foul pole to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

Key stat

The Marlins went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

RHP Bailey Falter, who set career highs across the board in his first full season in the majors in 2024, starts for the Pirates, and 25-year-old right-hander Valente Bellozo goes for the Marlins on Saturday in the third game of the four-game opening series.

