MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine and Heriberto Hernández homered and Janson Junk worked six solid inning as the Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to four games with an 8-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Junk (6-7) allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk in six innings. Tyler Zuber, Calvin Faucher and Victor Vodnik each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Conine reached base five times. He doubled leading off the third against Carmen Mlodzinski (6-5) with the game tied at 1. Hernández followed with a walk before Agustín Ramírez doubled for a 2-1 lead one out later. That chased Mlodzinski, who was charged with four runs on five hits.

Evan Sisk walked pinch-hitter Javier Sanoja to load the bases and hit Leo Jiménez with a pitch before walking Joe Mack to force in two more runs. Xavier Edwards hit a sacrifice fly for a 5-1 lead. Sisk got two outs and yielded a run.

Conine hit his 13th homer off former Marlins reliever Lake Bachar for a 6-2 lead in the fourth. Bachar, acquired at the trade deadline, walked Conine before Hernández’s 17th homer for a six-run advantage in the sixth. The right-hander surrendered three runs on three hits in three innings.

Nick Gonzalez singled and scored on a two-out throwing error by shortstop Otto Lopez to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the second.

Edwards’ infield hit with two outs and the bases loaded tied it 1-all in the bottom of the inning.

Miami (62-59) is 38-24 at home. It is the team’s best 62-game run at home since 2003, when it won its second World Series. The Marlins trail the Phillies and Diamondbacks by 1 1/2 games for the final NL wild card.

Valdez added a sacrifice fly in the fourth for Pittsburgh, who have gone 1-7 since the trade deadline.

Up next

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (11-5, 4.08) starts Thursday against RHP Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.47) as the Marlins go for the series sweep.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox