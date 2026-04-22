MIAMI (AP) — Nathan Church hit a two-run homer and Alec Burleson had two RBIs to back a strong start by Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

May (3-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Jakob Marsee — his first of the season — but then settled down. He left with one on and one out in the sixth, allowing a run and six hits. Justin Bruihl followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Ryne Stanek walked three to load the bases with two outs in the eighth and left after a two-run single by Heriberto Hernández cut St. Louis’ lead to 5-3. George Soriano struck out Connor Norby to end the rally.

Riley O’Brien pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his first 13 1/3 innings.

Burleson drove in the Cardinals’ first two runs off Chris Paddack (0-4) with a first-inning single and a fielder’s choice grounder in the third. Church hit his second homer following Masyn Winn’s leadoff single in the fourth to put St. Louis up 4-1.

Burleson doubled in the fifth and scored on a two-out single by Nolan Gorman for the Cardinals’ final run.

Winn, who went 2 for 4 and scored a run for the Cardinals, has multiple hits in three straight games during an eight-game hitting streak.

JJ Wetherholt led off the game with a double and scored two runs. Jordan Walker went 0 for 4 to end a 15-game hitting streak.

Paddack allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, but struck out seven. John King got the final out, then pitched a scoreless sixth.

Marsee went 3 for 4 to raise his average to .176.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza of the national champion Indiana Hoosiers threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (2-2, 5.21) starts Wednesday’s rubber game opposite Marlins RHP Janson Junk (0-2, 4.50).

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.