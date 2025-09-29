MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera tossed five innings of two-hit ball and the Miami Marlins used a four-run fourth to beat the Mets 4-0 in their regular-season finale Sunday, preventing New York from making the playoffs.

The Mets (83-79) needed a win and a Cincinnati loss at Milwaukee to reach the postseason. The Reds (83-79) lost 4-2 to the Brewers but took the final National League wild card on a head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series against New York.

Cabrera (8-7) struck out seven and walked five.

Mets starter Sean Manaea fanned three in 1 2/3 hitless innings. But with little margin for error, manager Carlos Mendoza pulled Manaea following his second walk in the second, and reliever Huascar Brazobán got out of the inning.

Connor Norby began the Miami fourth with a single off reliever Brooks Raley (3-1).

Raley was replaced by Ryne Stanek — already the fourth Mets pitcher — and he gave up a run-scoring double to Eric Wagaman that put the Marlins on the board. Brian Navarreto hit another RBI double, followed by a run-scoring triple from Javier Sanoja and an RBI single by Xavier Edwards off Tyler Rogers.

The Mets used eight pitchers, including closer Edwin Díaz, who pitched scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth.

Francisco Lindor doubled in the seventh for one of five Mets hits, but New York went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 overall. The season ended when Lindor grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Marlins won the season series from their division rivals, 7-6.

Key moment

The Mets loaded the bases with three walks in the fifth before Pete Alonso came up with two outs. He lined out to left field on a ball that left his bat at 116 mph.

Key stat

The Mets were a major league-best 45-24 through June 12 but went 38-55 the rest of the season.

