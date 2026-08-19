PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Philadelphia rallied for its fifth straight victory, 6-4 over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

The Phillies trailed 3-1 before they sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth and scored four times against reliever Michael Petersen (2-3). Alec Bohm, who also had an RBI single in the first, opened the scoring in the sixth with a run-scoring double. After Stott’s hit — which extended his on-base streak to a career-high 19 games — Justin Crawford had a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.

Philadelphia occupies the second NL wild-card spot after sweeping Minnesota and winning the first two against the Marlins.

Alex McFarlane (1-1) allowed one unearned run in the sixth, earning his first career win. Brooks Raley, the fifth Phillies pitcher, retired the side on 12 pitches in the ninth for his first save.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up two runs in five innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

Griffin Conine homered in the second for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

Bohm completed an unassisted double play at first base in the seventh when he caught a line drive and stepped on the bag.

In the seventh, Philadelphia’s Trea Turner was hit by a pitch on his left hand, but plate umpire Shane Livensparger ruled that Turner swung at the 1-2 pitch for a strikeout. A replay review confirmed the call, and Phillies manager Don Mattingly had a lengthy chat with the umpiring crew.

Phillies star Bryce Harper extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a single in the first.

Up next

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (13-7, 3.43 ERA) pitches against the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (4-9, 5.33 ERA) on Wednesday as Miami seeks to avoid a three-game sweep.

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