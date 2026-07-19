MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning that sent the Brewers past the skidding Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday.

Garrett Mitchell added a two-run double in the sixth and finished with three hits for the banged-up Brewers, who erased an early 3-0 deficit. Milwaukee leads the NL Central by six games over the Chicago Cubs and is a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors.

Griffin Conine hit a three-run homer in the ninth for the Marlins, who have lost five straight following a six-game winning streak.

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