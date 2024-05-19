MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell hit a tying homer off Edwin Díaz in a four-run ninth inning, the latest costly meltdown by the struggling New York Mets closer, and Otto Lopez singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Miami Marlins rallied for a 10-9 victory Saturday.

Lopez grounded a single up the middle off Jorge López (1-1) through a drawn-in infield to score automatic runner Christian Bethancourt from third, and the last-place Marlins stretched their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Miami was down 9-5 in the ninth before Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled off Díaz to drive in Vidal Brujan, who led off with a double. Bryan De La Cruz reached on an infield single with one out, and Bell hammered Díaz’s first-pitch slider 428 feet to straightaway center field for a three-run shot that tied it.

Tanner Scott (3-4) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless 10th.

Miami had shut out its previous three opponents — including an 8-0 win over the Mets on Friday night — before J.D. Martinez ripped a line drive to center off starter Braxton Garrett that scored Francisco Lindor in the first. The Marlins’ streak ended three innings short of the franchise record set in April 2004.

Garrett pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs with five strikeouts and a walk.

Chisholm was 3 for 5 with a solo homer off Mets starter Luis Severino in the second. Severino gave up six hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

The right-hander let the Marlins back in it in the seventh when he allowed a walk, a run-scoring double and a two-out RBI single that made it 7-4. Reed Garrett replaced Severino and gave up an RBI single to Bell before retiring Jesus Sanchez on a flyout to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Carlos Mendoza said right-hander Kodai Senga (right shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen Sunday as he continues to shore up his mechanics. … RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) will throw a bullpen early next week. Mendoza said Smith has been playing catch and felt no “pinch” in his shoulder area.

UP NEXT

LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.05 ERA) starts the series finale for the Mets against RHP Sixto Sánchez (0-1, 5.96) on Sunday.

