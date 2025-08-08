ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Baldwin homered twice and drove in five runs, Marcell Ozuna also went deep and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Thursday night.

Ozuna and Baldwin each had three hits for the Braves, who snapped a three-game skid after trailing 6-2 in the sixth inning.

Miami has dropped three of four since winning five straight and nine of 11.

Baldwin and Ozuna launched back-to-back solo homers with two outs in the first, the seventh time Atlanta has hit consecutive home runs this season and first since June 5.

Miami answered quickly, scoring five runs in the second capped by Eric Wagaman’s two-run triple and Graham Pauley’s two-run homer. Jakob Marsee had an RBI single.

Agustín Ramírez added an RBI single for the Marlins in the fourth.

Atlanta’s comeback began in the sixth with Baldwin’s three-run shot to right-center off starter Eury Pérez that gave the rookie catcher his first career multihomer game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.