PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Arraez homered, Garrett Stubbs had two hits and an RBI and Aaron Nola tossed seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins, 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Arraez had a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara. Stubbs, who had his first multi-hit game since April, drove in the first run of the game when he legged out an infield single with two outs and the bases loaded, scoring Arraez. Trea Turner drove in the other Phillies run with an RBI double.

Philadelphia won a season-best sixth straight game and closed within 4 1/2 games of the first place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies trailed Atlanta by 9 1/2 games on August 13.

Nola (5-9) completed seven innings for just the second time this season, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. It was the first time Nola had gone seven innings and allowed fewer than three runs since his final start of the 2025 season and the third time since 2024.

Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 28th save.

Javier Sanoja had three of the Marlins’ seven hits and was responsible for their only run, hitting a solo homer off of Nola to lead off the sixth inning.

Alcantara (13-8) took the loss for the Marlins, who have dropped five of seven. Alcantara allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Up next

Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.70) is scheduled to start in the opener of a home series against Washington on Friday. The Nationals have not announced a starter.

The Phillies host St. Louis on Friday. LHP Jesus Luzardo (11-5, 3.23) will start for Philadelphia. The Cardinals have not announced a starter.

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