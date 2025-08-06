MIAMI (AP) — Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz homered to help the Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Peña drove in two runs as AL West-leading Houston won its second straight game. AJ Blubaugh (1-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first career win.

Altuve hit a two-run drive off Cal Quantrill in the first for his 19th homer. Peña made it 4-1 with a two-run triple in the fourth, and Diaz hit a three-run shot in the fifth for his 16th homer.

Quantrill (4-9) permitted seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Jakob Marsee hit his first career homer for Miami, and Eric Wagaman also went deep. The Marlins had won five in a row before Monday’s 8-2 loss in the series opener.

Marsee singled home Heriberto Hernandez in the second. He connected for a solo shot in the fifth and walked in the seventh. He also made a rangy catch in center in the eighth.

Astros outfielder Jesús Sánchez had two hits against his former team. He was acquired in a trade with Miami last week.

Key moment

Diaz broke it open with his 405-foot drive to left-center in the fifth, lifting Houston to a 7-1 lead.

Key stat

Marsee is 6 for 12 with three RBIs and five walks in his first five major league games.

Up next

Right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (1-1, 5.59 ERA) starts for Houston on Wednesday, and right-hander Janson Junk (5-2, 3.86 ERA) goes for Miami in the series finale.

