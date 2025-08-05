MIAMI (AP) — Jason Alexander pitched six scoreless innings, Jeremy Peña doubled twice and the Houston Astros used a five-run fourth to beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Monday night.

Alexander picked up his second win of the season after holding Miami to three hits. He struck out six and walked one.

The Astros built a 5-0 lead during a disastrous fourth by Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (6-10), who was perfect his first time through the Houston order before giving up six hits in the inning.

Peña led off the fourth with a double. Jesús Sánchez then drove in Peña with a double in his first game against his former team, which dealt him to Houston at the trade deadline. Yainer Diaz added a two-run double, Carlos Correa had an RBI single and Christian Walker drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Alcantara allowed nine hits and six runs. He struck out five over seven innings and threw 100 pitches.

Peña made it 6-0 with an RBI double in the seventh.

Astros reliever Bryan King allowed back-to-back pinch-hit home runs to Javier Sanoja and Derek Hill that made it 6-2 in the seventh. Sanoja connected on a 91 mph fastball and sent it 402 feet to left center. Hill drove a 1-2 sweeper to left.

Pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón restored Houston’s five-run lead with an RBI double in the eighth, and Cam Smith added an RBI single.

Key moment

After loading the bases on consecutive two-out base hits and a walk, Alexander (2-1) got Otto Lopez to ground out to keep Miami scoreless in the sixth.

Key stat

The Marlins had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Up next

Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill (4-8, 4.79) will start the middle game of the series. Houston has not yet announced Tuesday’s starter.

