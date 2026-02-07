MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lot of fresh uniforms and lots of smiles as the Miami Marlins talked about the upcoming season during media day, Friday.

Media day marks the unofficial start of the MLB season, with spring training just around the corner.

For the Marlins, the excitement for the upcoming season is high after ending last season by winning nine of their final 12 games and just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot with a final record of 79-83.

“For our team to finish very strong the end of last season, guys took that into the offseason and put in a lot of great work and this time of year is all about optimism,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. “The excitement that comes with us getting back together in Jupiter here in a very short amount of time.”

The Fish have three simple goals for the 2026 season: stay healthy, trust the process and continue to improve.

“Everyone in there is fired up as well. Coming off of last year, the heads we were able to turn and what we learned about ourselves and that step we took, it’s time to take another,” said Marlins second baseman Connor Norby.

Over the course of the 162 regular season games, the Fish will rely on a mix of veteran leadership and young talent in what they hope is a strong bounce-back year.

“We got a couple pieces that I think is gonna be great for the fans to see those players playing out there,” said Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara. “Everybody’s hungry all the time. Take advantage of the opportunity from the pitching side, from the hitting side, coaching staff, everybody is great and happy to start the season because we know what we got, we know the players so you guys saw what we did last year, I think we’re gonna do different this year and we’re gonna win a lot of games.”

The first spring training game for the Marlins will be against the Mets on Feb. 21.

