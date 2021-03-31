Miami Marlins will now play ball at ‘loanDepot park’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodbye, Marlins Park. Hello, loanDepot park.

The Miami Marlins and loanDepot today announced loanDepot as the exclusive naming rights partner for loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins and world-class special events.

The multi-year relationship, the first of its kind for the venue. “We’re excited to welcome fans back for Opening Day at loanDepot park,” said Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. “A partnership like this, with a nationally recognized brand excelling through innovation alongside a strong philanthropic commitment, is foundational to our ability to build sustainable success.”

In addition to being the home of the Miami Marlins, loanDepot park will be equipped to host other sports events as the MLB All-Star Game, World Baseball Classic, Super Bowl Opening Night, college football, and Monster Jam.

As part of their new alliance, loanDepot said they will donate $50 for every Marlins run scored during the regular season to expand youth baseball and softball opportunities through the Miami Marlins Foundation programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

This is in addition to loanDepot’s season-long “Home Means Everything” RBI campaign, for which the company will be donating $25 for every regular season RBI to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. loanDepot is kicking off the “Home Means Everything” RBI campaign with a special Opening Day activation that will bring $250 for every RBI for BGCA.

The loanDepot park branding transformation will take place over the coming months, with new signage integrated inside the ballpark throughout late spring and early summer. External ballpark signage is anticipated to be in place in time for the July All-Star Break.

