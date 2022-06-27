MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami sport teams have always had a knack for obscure celebrations of on-field accomplishments.

The Hurricane’s football team had the turnover chain and the Panthers used the rats. Now, the Marlins are joining in on the fun with many asking “why is there a football helmet on a baseball field?”

“A football helmet is something in my five years here that I would have never expected,” said Garrett Cooper.

In an effort to shake up the Marlins clubhouse and draw the team closer, Marlins captain Miguel Rojas used his brain and came up with the perfect accessory to cover his idea.

“It’s something that we created to start having fun with every win after the game for guys to feel like whoever did something really special, every victory, every home run, everything that we do great, I think we should be celebrating,” said Rojas.

From walk-offs to dingers, every players wants their number stamped on the helmet.

“You got to get your sticker on the helmet,” said Jazz Chisholm Jr. “The helmet it’s a prize, you have fun with it.”

“It just helps with our performance on the field, just keeping the energy high and having fun,” said Luke Williams.

Having fun sometimes unfortunately comes with pain, especially for the Marlins who have an excessive cranium.

“It fits some guys better than others, it’s funny to see each guy put it on and how lose or tight it is,” said Jacob Stallings.

“At least it fits everyone’s head, Cooper said. “I’m one of those guys that has a big head too, so hopefully it stays that size.”

However, according to his teammates, one player’s head is so large he needs a mattress for a pillow.

“I don’t know if you saw Avisail the other day, but the helmet fit like this,” Chisholm Jr. said as he put a baseball glove on his head.

“I got a big head since I was a little kid,” said Avisail Garcia.

The unwanted headaches forced Rojas to make some cosmetic changes to the helmet.

“We had to take the patch on the cheeks because it was really, really uncomfortable to put on, so I want it big enough because we have a couple of guys here with a different kind of head,” Rojas said.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.